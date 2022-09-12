Bartlesville Development Authority expands incentives to get employees to move to city

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bartlesville Development Authority is expanding its incentives to get more people to move to the city.

“Things are going great here, so I’m really looking forward to now taking the next step and really seeing a boom in our growth here and I think this is going to be a big part,” said Chris Batchelder, the Vice President of Business Development at the Bartlesville Development Authority which oversees the Resident Recruitment Program.

The goal is to recruit new people to town. Business owners like Christie Roberts say they’re excited about the potential for new residents.

“It brings people to Bartlesville to stay in Bartlesville,” Roberts said, owner of Moxie on Second. “We have a wonderful community, so I hope people come and join us.”

A few years ago, the Bartlesville Development Authority started the program by offering $10,000 to new ConocoPhillips employees who moved to the city and purchased a home. They’ve recruited 17 people to move to town since the program’s inception. Now, the program is expanding to attract even more employees to Bartlesville.

“Studies have shown that if you’re living in the same community where your job is, you’re going to be much more invested in that community,” Batchelder said.

The program is for employees of any primary industry employer which means a company that has 50% of its revenue derived from outside of Bartlesville. That includes manufacturers and oil and gas companies.

Anyone who works for a primary industry employer can get $10,000 toward the purchase of a home, $20,000 toward the construction of a new home, and $10,000 toward the construction of a new home outside of city limits, but within the Bartlesville School District.

Renters who sign a six-month lease will also get $2,500. If a renter ends up buying a home, the Bartlesville Development Authority will continue the program and provide the additional $7,500 at closing.

“Serve as an incentive for them to live where they work,” Batchelder said.

Last week, the Bartlesville Development Authority got $500,000 from the Economic Development Fund which is paid for with a quarter-cent sales tax that renews every five years.

They’re rolling out the program Oct. 1 and the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce will administer the program. They’re hoping it’ll attract 100-150 people to town.

