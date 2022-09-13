Man stabbed to death in Tulsa apartment complex, police say

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man died at an apartment complex on Tuesday.
Tulsa police homicide detectives responded to the call after officers found the 68-year-old man dead at Seminole Hills Apartments near Virgin Street and North Utica Avenue. Police say the man had been stabbed multiple times.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Tulsa Police Non-Emergency number at 918-596-9222.
