Remembering Terence Crutcher six years later

TULSA, Okla. — Friday marks six years since the death of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man shot by a former Tulsa police officer.

The Crutcher family and the Terence Crutcher Foundation have a full week of events planned to honor him and advocate for justice.

Tuesday they unveiled a new historical marker. The new marker at the intersection of John Hope Franklin Blvd. and Greenwood Ave. commemorates the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the Greenwood District.

It’s just down the street from another one across from the Greenwood Cultural Center. That one commemorates the tragedy as a whole, but this new one focuses on the resilience of the people during the days of Jim Crow.

While this week is about remembering Terence Crutcher, his twin sister Dr. Tiffany Crutcher said she believes it’s important to honor both because of what she believes are the parallels between the two events.

“Where mobs of white rioters came and shot innocent black men with their hands in the air. Terence was an innocent black man who was killed with his hands in the air by a group of police officers," Dr. Crutcher said. "There were helicopters looming over the scene and the police officers in the helicopter said that Terence looked like a 'bad dude', back in 1921 there were airplanes that loomed and dropped bombs.”

The officer who shot Crutcher was acquitted and left the Tulsa Police Department. Crutcher believes the only way to repair the past and move forward is to know our history so we don’t repeat it.

Other events planned this week include a local day of action on Wednesday, a Fireside Chat on “The Power of Community” on Thursday, a Moment of Silence and virtual lunch conversation on the day of the sixth anniversary Friday, and a day of service on Saturday.

