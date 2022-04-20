Healthcare Career Day: Broken Arrow students learn about the medical field

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Healthcare workers are in demand partly because of the pandemic and the Broken Arrow Chamber wants to encourage the next generation to think about healthcare as a career.

Medical professionals spent the day at the Union and Broken Arrow Freshman Academies and the Broken Arrow Option Academy to talk about the healthcare industry.

More than 100 healthcare workers took the time to teach around 2,500 students about what it’s like working in the medical field in hopes of inspiring them to pursue careers there and students were listening.

“I feel like it just reassured that I actually really wanted to do this. At first I was kind of iffy about it. I was like 'do I really want to go into the medical field' but then after they came I was like 'you know what this is something I want to do',” said Xochitl Peralta, a Union Freshman Academy student.

Peralta wants to be a nurse. Her reaction to today’s event was exactly what organizers were hoping for.

“This may be the first time they have a true understanding of what healthcare is and the different aspects of the healthcare industry,” Amber Miller with the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce said.

Many students may perceive healthcare as only doctors and nurses but this career day helped change that perception.

“We’re explaining that’s not the case. You can do many things under it. So they're excited about it. I’ve actually got more interaction than I ever imagined,” said Crystal Jones, a Registered Nurse with Brookdale Senior Living.

It wasn’t just listening and asking questions, students practiced taking a person’s blood pressure and created a neuron out of play-dough.

“It’s all about the textile experience,” Jones said.

Peralta says talking to the professionals and doing the hands-on experiences inspired her.

“I feel like more schools should do it and I feel like it’s very necessary because it just helps students overall,” Peralta said.

The Broken Arrow Chamber will host more career workshops this summer and is planning to showcase the manufacturing industry during another career day in October.

