Health officials looking for person who dropped off skunks at Bristow animal rescue

BRISTOW, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is looking for whoever dropped off a litter of skunks at a Bristow animal rescue last week.

Health officials released a warning Friday about the safety risk for the person who handled the litter of skunks as the animals are the main carrier of the rabies virus in Oklahoma.

The litter is said to have been dropped off on or around Tuesday, May 24.

The state health department is asking anyone or someone they know was involved with this situation to call the OSDH Communicable Disease Epidemiologist-on-Call at 405-426-8710.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --