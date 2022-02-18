Hatch, Sidecar prepare for Jenks grand opening

JENKS, Okla. — Two Oklahoma City restaurants are bringing their popular foods to Jenks.

The new restaurants will soon open their doors near the Riverwalk. Both hope to open by the end of February.

Hatch and Sidecar Barley & Wine Bar are located on The Village on Main, coming off the bridge on 96th Street.

“What a beautiful location, I feel like our vibe and our concept blends right into our community," says Teesa Bittinger, manager of Hatch.

Bittinger says they're bringing their upscale brunch experience to Jenks. Part of their mission is making everything fresh daily by being a 95 percent scratch-free kitchen.

The early mood food restaurant, also known as a breakfast and lunch restaurant, will offer a wide selection of brunch options.

People can get anything from pancakes to eggs Benedict, or even Belgium waffles from their menu. But if breakfast isn't your thing, they will also have lunch options to choose from.

Their most popular item will also be available too.

“I think our most popular item on the menu is our mimosas, we have amazing, handcrafted mimosas," says Bittinger.

If you're looking for the full bar experience, you will find that upstairs at Sidecar Barley & Wine Bar.

The rooftop patio and bar also originated in Oklahoma City. Like Hatch, it's also owned by Provision Concepts and will offer a relaxed experience for people of all ages.

“We cater to young professionals, to baby boomers, anyone young at heart. It’s a casual upscale experience," says James Takahata, general manager of Sidecar.

Sidecar will offer live music and food to all their guests.

“We pick our talent strictly based on good vibes, the kind of music that you sit at home, put a record on, and have a drink too,” says Takahata. “We have fancy bar food if you will. We have wonderful panini sandwiches, various sharable dips, charcuterie boards, and such.”

Jenks will be Sidecar's second location in the Tulsa area. Their first opened on Cherry Street back in October.

Right now, both restaurants are finalizing training and details for their opening dates.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --