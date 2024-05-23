'Rural Opioid Response Program': Harm reduction tools in Delaware County

JAY, Okla. — A new vending machine opened in Delaware County focusing on life-saving resources and it's a first for rural Oklahoma.

Along with Narcan, the machine includes wound care kits, pregnancy tests, contraceptives, medicine deactivation kits and drug tests.

2 News spoke with Brandy Myers at the unveiling event hosted by Grand Mental Health. She said she knows the impact life-saving tools can have.

"For me personally, I have friends who have died from overdose. They could still be here today if I would’ve had access to these," said Myers.

She shared her story before staff at Grand Mental Health showed off the new vending machine.

She spoke about her childhood and becoming a mother, facing challenges along the way.

"By sharing my story, I am able to let them know that there are other people that are like them and that those people are actually here to help," Myers said.



She is one of those people who can help. Along with other staff members, she understands the impact this machine will have on the community.

"Knowing that people are getting the help that they need and that lives are literally being saved is huge," said Myers.

While Narcan vending machines started to pop up in Oklahoma, this machine offers more.

Grand Mental Health called it a harm reduction vending machine due to its wide range of items.

Grand Mental Health and the Delaware County Community Partnership joined forces for the machine.

They said it's a part of the rural opioid response program.

"It is one of the first within rural Oklahoma and so we are so excited for it to be within our community," said Delaware County Community Partnership representatives.

From 2018 to 2022, 25 people died as a result of an overdose in Delaware County. Of those 25, 11 were in 2022.

The vending machine is free for the public and is located on the back side of the Grand Mental Health facility in Jay.

The machine is open 24/7 and includes a resource flyer that shows additional support around northeastern Oklahoma.

