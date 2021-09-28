Halloween in Green Country: These events are happening in October

TULSA, Okla. — The COVID-19 pandemic is still impacting 2021 holiday plans, but a handful of events are still expected to go on in Green Country in October.

There won't be a BooHaHa in Tulsa's Brookside neighborhood for the second consecutive year due to COVID-19 precautions. However, people looking to get spooky this month can still check out the following events:

Gathering Place

Spooky Street: A trick-or-treating event at Tulsa's Gathering Place on "Spooky Street" with kid-friendly spookiness including games, costume contests and live entertainment.

Oct. 30-31

Learn more here.

Oklahoma Aquarium

Hallowmarine: Seven nights of indoor trick-or-treating for kids of all ages including a trick-or-treat trail for candy, a chance to win prizes for costumes and interactions with some of the ocean life.

Oct. 25-31

Learn more and find tickets here.

Tulsa Zoo

HalloZOOween: Two-weekend trick-or-treating event at the Tulsa Zoo featuring special zoo events and themed zones, including a "spookier atmosphere" at nights with special effects and lighting.

Oct. 22-24, 29-31

Learn more and find tickets here.

We'll add more local events to this story as they're announced.

