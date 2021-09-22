Brookside's 'BooHaHa' Halloween celebration postponed again due to COVID-19 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — One of Tulsa's most prominent Halloween celebrations will be pushed back for the second straight year.

Brookside's BooHaHa is postponed until 2022 as organizers consider the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

"This past spring as we saw vaccination rates increase and Covid cases decline, we were hopeful that we, as the Brookside Business Association, could once again bring Tulsa’s largest Halloween celebration back to Brookside," organizers wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

"We formed a BooHaHa subcommittee, and we have been meeting regularly to plan for what we were hoping would be a triumphant return in 2021. However, the severity and the communicability of the Delta Variant has caused us to have to postpone those plans until next year."

