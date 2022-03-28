Hale High School soccer goal stolen

TULSA, Okla. — Hale High School soccer players and alumni are frustrated over a stolen soccer goal and the process of getting it replaced.

Hale High School’s principal says one of the school’s soccer goals broke so they sent it off to be repaired, but she says shortly after getting it back, someone stole it.

Some former Hale High School soccer players tell 2 News not only do the boys and girls soccer teams share the field for practice, but they also share it with the middle school teams. For about a month now all the teams have had to practice with one goal.

“Already having one field is hard enough that they have the girls and boy share that same field. So only having one goal post is harder for them,” said Brenda Ibarra, alumna.

Ibarra’s sister and boyfriend are both on the soccer teams.

“My sister comes home frustrated telling me our practice was cut short or we didn’t have enough girls or we didn’t have the whole field. It’s always something,” Ibarra said.

She says with a goal missing, they've had to use backpacks to mimic one.

“Hale students deserve what all Tulsa Public School students have," Ibarra said. "So right now with them struggling like that, and having other schools have what they need to practice and we don’t, I know it doesn’t boost their confidence in any way.”

She’s also frustrated because Memorial High School has four goals and doesn’t understand why Hale has continued with just one. She feels Hale should have backup goals if something happens to one of them again.

Tulsa Public Schools says campus police have been investigating the stolen goal. The district says while they hadn't received a request for additional soccer goals, they are working to replace it as soon as possible.

