Gun found in car at Broken Arrow High School

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Public School officials said a tip led them to a gun in a vehicle on campus.

Officials said they got a tip a student had a gun in their vehicle and campus security and Broken Arrow police responded to Broken Arrow High School. They located and confiscated the gun.

The school did not go on lockdown since no threats were made. the student, student's family and district are working with police while the incident is investigated.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --