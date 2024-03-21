Grow Academy: Program teaching local entrepreneurs how to start, run a business

TULSA, Okla. — One program is helping teach local entrepreneurs about the business world.

It's called Grow Academy, and it's offered through the Tulsa City-County Library system.

For those wanting to start or get better at running a small business, then Grow Academy might be something to consider.

One entrepreneur 2 News spoke with is an early-childhood educator. She wants to start a business for coaching teachers and childcare staff in social and emotional learning.

"I was just going on YouTube, on Google, [searching] how to start a business? What do I need to start a business? How is the LLC process? You know, just like a lot of questions," Bibiana Gallegos said.

"My degree was not in business," she added. "I just didn't really know what to where to start. And so, when I stumbled upon Grow Academy, it was like perfect."

Halfway through her time at the 10-month program, Gallegos told us Grow Academy is already helping build up her know-how.

The program is not just teaching these entrepreneurs about running a business, she mentioned. One advantage an in-person program has over online tutorials is networking.

"I went in for the knowledge. You know, I wanted to learn about more about how to run a business," Gallegos explained. "But, I would say that one of the biggest benefits of being plugged into Grow Academy is that you are plugged in to other business owners here in Tulsa. You are plugged into all the resources, to all the right people, just the connections that you're making."

The program offers various classes to the cohort throughout the 10-month run.

Each class is split between tips from industry experts and teaching how to take advantage of free library resources to gather data for a business plan and market research, according to Grow Academy.

Classes happen one Saturday each month at the Central Library, running from 10am to 12pm.

The current cohort started back in October and will wrap up in August.

Grow Academy is free to TCCL card holders.

There are limited spots, however. So, for those interested in signing up, click here to view more program details.

