Grove Public Schools proposes district's largest bond at $129 million

GROVE, Okla. — Grove Public Schools is proposing a $129 million bond, the largest in district history.

It aims to bring district-wide upgrades to plumbing, HVAC, windows, and playgrounds.

"We need new roofs on the lower elementary. Complete new roofs. I mean, we've got buckets," said District Superintendent, Pat Dodson. "We've got trash can bags over computers when it rains, because the water comes in."

Dodson said it is time to get to the root of these issues. "We fix it over the years and band-aid. Then all of a sudden, you've got band-aids on band-aids."

The bond would also finance storm shelters that double as activity centers at both the lower and upper elementary schools.

"They have no space for P.E. They have no place to go when there's inclement weather," said Dodson, of the primary students.

District plans in the bond also include roofing and flooring upgrades, an indoor practice facility, Agricultural Education Complex, and a new junior high.

Dodson proposes removing the ninth grade from the high school to the new building, which would relieve overcrowding.

Dodson said an approved bond would increase the district's property tax by 10 percent annually, sparking concern from residents like Jerry Drake.

"I think its gonna have a tough time passing," said Drake. "Of course, I wish the school the best. I love Grove. I love Grove Schools. But I don't think this is the proper time to go about it."

Dodson said bonds in the district are, historically, not easy to pass. He asks voters to think of the bigger picture.

"Your property values go up, actually, when the school is good," said Dodson.

Voters will decide on Tuesday when the polls open at 7 a.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

