Grocery tax elimination in Oklahoma starts Aug. 28

SAND SPRINGS, Okla — Soon, shoppers will be able to keep a bit of extra money in their pockets after grocery trips.

In February, Governor Stitt signed a bill taking away Oklahoma's state grocery tax.



On Aug. 28, the law will take effect.

It is important to note that some items found at grocery stores will not be tax-exempt.

Customers will still have to pay taxes on items like dietary supplements, alcohol, tobacco, marijuana and pre-made or hot foods.

Store manager of Cash Saver in Sand Springs, Ray Carmen, tells me he thinks customers will have questions.

"Just gotta keep the customers informed, let them know what's going on, and hopefully they will be happy," he said.

Carmen said his company did a good job of letting the store know how they needed to prepare for this new law.

“Been getting ready to give everyone all the new information on the state tax being taken off, and just being prepared to let them know that they've still gotta pay the city tax," he said.

"Hopefully we get more business."

