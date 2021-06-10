Greenwood Rising museum open to public for limited preview

TULSA, Okla. — Greenwood Rising Historical Center is opening its doors to the Tulsa community for a limited preview.

The museum is open through June 12 before it closes again in preparation for its grand opening in early July.

The Greenwood Community now has a new place to share its history. Greenwood Rising opened to the public for a limited preview on June 9. The history of Black Wall Street is now written on the walls of the museum and visitors are excited to learn more about it.

“The whole goal is not to immerse people in the tragedy and the massacre, but it’s to educate everyone and enlighten them of how incredible the Oklahoma territory was, a respite, a paradise for Black citizens at the turn of a century,” Phil Armstrong, project director for the centennial commission said.

The museum immersive experience provides an experience for visitors like Stephanie Regan and her book club. They were thrilled to be some of the first ones in the door. She said the limited preview couldn't have come at a more perfect time.

“Black Wall Street 100 was actually the book that we just finished and the timing was perfect so that we could be here on the first day of the public opening for the museum," Regan said.

The museum is divided into three major themes: The Greenwood Spirit, The Arc of Oppression, and The Journey to Reconciliation.

The Greenwood Spirit captures the essence of Black Wall Street.

The Arc of Oppression, tells of the historical racial tensions in America, including the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The Journey to reconciliation, tells of Greenwood's efforts to rebuild and its second destruction caused by urban renewal.

“I think this is a really valuable education opportunity for our community,” Regan said, after her tour of the museum.

The exhibit ends with space for visitors to engage in discussion toward reconciliation.

“It prompts conversation, reflection, and opportunities for us to learn and grow together,” Regan said.

Visitors need to reserve a ticket for the free preview-- visit Greenwood Rising's website.

