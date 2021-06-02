Greenwood Rising dedication in Black Wall Street

TULSA, Okla. — Community leaders, elected officials and most of all, dozens of the Tulsa race massacre descendants were on hand for the dedication of the Greenwood Rising Center.

The center will give visitors a minute by minute account of the Tulsa race massacre.

Their will be audio accounts from those who survived, telling their first hand account.

Brenda Nails-Alford is a descendant of a survivor. Her family owned several businesses in Greenwood, that were destroyed.

“I want to honor the strength, courage and tenacity of my family members, Nails-Alford said.

Nails-Alford said the center will be the avenue of which to tell her family's story.

Nails-Alford said, “We’re here, we’re telling the story. And this building is significant for that. And I’m very, very proud of that.”

The Greenwood Rising History Center was scheduled to open in time for the race massacre centennial.

However, organizer said heavy rains delayed construction.

The new opening date to the public is now scheduled for July.

