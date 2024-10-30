Greenwood mural vandalized, artist hopes to restore historic piece for community

TULSA, Okla. — A Greenwood monument, defaced in an overnight strike of vandalism.

The 'History in the Making' mural in Tulsa's Greenwood is now missing a large piece of the story it once told.

Skip Hill is the artist behind the mural, which came to be for the hundred year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre in 2021.

“We were really proud of it and so what has happened here has really been disturbing and sad," said Hill. "I’ve had a couple of days to ponder it, and I think today more than anything else, I feel just a real strong sense of grief just for the loss to the community.”

It happened overnight. Surveillance video caught an individual using tools to peel the art off the brick.

“I think more than anything else I feel a sense of grief and loss, anger may come later on, but today I’m not necessarily angry," the artist said. "If anything I’m angry for the loss that the people are feeling here.”

Necce Grimes works at Wing Supreme, just down the street from the mural.

She hadn't seen the vandalism, until 2 News asked her about it.

“It’s a real tragic loss because people come down here daily to see that," she said. "It’s heartbreaking that you would want to tear that up and destroy it. I mean that’s just crazy.”

While stunned by what happened, Hill does not believe this was a hate crime. Instead, he calls it a thoughtless act.

"I’ve described it as dumb, stupid, without any consideration for anyone else, the people who put it together or the people in this community who see it every day, because it was a wonderful addition to the community.”

The mural serves as a reminder of where Tulsa has come from, and to not forget the past as we move into the future.



Hill wants to ensure this community, which has already endured much, gets the mural back to its original state.

Much of that decision, though, Hill said sits with the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.

"What hurts me is when I think about the kids who would stand in front of it as their mom and dad would take a picture of them, and that’s what is hitting me right now," said Hill. "For a community that’s gone through a lot to lose something yet again is sad, it’s tragic and so I really think it’s key and important that we restore this.”

Greenwood Banking for Culture in Atlanta sponsored the mural. Hill said he plans to contact them to see if they can help in any way.

The artist told 2 News he will do whatever he can to bring the piece of art back to life.

