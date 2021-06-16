Greenwood District added to national registry of historic places

TULSA, Okla. — Forty years of trying and the Tulsa Greenwood District is now officially use the word historic.

It has been added to the list of national historic places on the registry.

Freeman Culver is the president of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.

“This commercial district, Greenwood business district, will be historical forever," Culver said.

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith called the announcement historic in itself.

“It really is a history of resiliency," Keith said. "The fact that these buildings are still here after so many afters to take them down.”

Congressman Kevin Hern will make the announcement to congress at a later time.

Hern's office does not know the exact date the reading to congress will take place.

