Oklahoma Historical Society announces historic designation for Greenwood Ave

The Oklahoma Historical Society, the state historic preservation office (SHPO) announces the National Register of Historic Places designation for the 100 Block of North Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The National Register of Historic Places is the United State's official list of properties significant in its historic past.

The 100 Block of North Greenwood Avenue is listed in the National Register of Historic Places for its significance in Commerce and Ethnic History: Black. This district, also known as Black Wall Street, was the economic, cultural, and professional center for Tulsa’s African American community.

The area helped provide a foundation for African American community building through the mid-twentieth century. It remains an important symbol of African American identity, cultural innovation, and free enterprise.

In 1921, the Tulsa Race Massacre occurred where a mob invaded the Greenwood District and destroyed 35 blocks of the area, which included over 1,200 homes, businesses, and other buildings. It is estimated over 300 lives of Black people were lost during the massacre.

The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce is set to hold a joint press conference next week with SHPO, the Oklahoma Historical Society, and other leaders in the community to discuss the historic designation.

For more information about the designation, visit the Oklahoma Historical Society's website.

