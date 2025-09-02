GREENER GREEN COUNTRY: Tulsa Sustainable Task Force needs feedback

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Sustainability Task Force is seeking feedback on ways the city can improve its sustainability efforts.

The task force is going around the city to hear from the community and give recommendations to the mayor.

Mayor Monroe Nichols created the 20-person task force in March.

It tackles goals from the city’s PlanitTulsa Comprehensive Plan. The task force is made up of tribal, city, education, and local business leaders.

The team is narrowing its goals and wants to see what is important to the Tulsa community.

These topics can include sustainable upgrades to city infrastructure, broader plans for disaster response and preparedness and ways to address food insecurity through urban farms.

The task force is hitting five areas of the city: west, south, east, north and midtown.

City of Tulsa

For those who can’t make it in person, the city is also gathering feedback through a survey through September 30.

Some of the questions are, “What are the biggest challenges the city of tulsa will face in its sustainability efforts? and “What economic development should the City of Tulsa prioritize?”

Take the survey here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

