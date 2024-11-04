Green Country fire departments warn of flooding dangers

TULSA, Okla. — Local firefighters are closely monitoring the flooding potential across Tulsa County.

2 News talked with them about resources to help stranded drivers and listened to flooding concerns from a local business.

It’s been just three weeks since Jarod and Cassity took over operations at the White House Mansion near 81st and Elwood. With rainy conditions and weekend storms, it’s been a wet welcome to the neighborhood.

“The rain obviously was coming down real real heavy to the point that right outside the front of the mansion it was so flooded that as we were leaving it was so flooded that there was a car that was stuck in the water,” said Co-operator Cassity Vines.

The rain caused that flooding Nov. 3, and Cassity Vines says there’s cause for concern for the future.

“I’m really worried that if we have events here in the future, that may affect our guests,” said Vines. “We have the responsibility to make sure everybody is comfortable and safe I wouldn’t want that to affect anybody.”

She says they do have one driveway that is their guarantee against potential flooding. 81st and Elwood is just one flood-prone area listed on this National Weather Service Map.

Local firefighters say they closely monitor conditions to make sure they’re ready to help drivers stranded in rising water.

“We have crews all around the city that have resources specifically for flooding,” said Andy Little.

Andy Little with Tulsa Fire says the department has boats for swift water rescues. Broken Arrow fire has two of them as well.

“We would deploy these with different vehicles that we have around town and if we have a water emergency, we come get them and take them directly to that scene,” said Justin Sharp.

Justin Sharp, Fire Marshal for the Broken Arrow Fire Department, says they also have swift water kits: preservers and ropes to make sure every crew is equipped to help. These first responders say it’s just best not to drive into standing or rushing water.

“If you get stuck, we’re coming but you don’t want to be in a position where you have to wait,” said Sharp.

