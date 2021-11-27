GRDA recovered a body near Grand Lake

DISNEY, Okla — The Mayes County Sheriff's Department was alerted by a private citizen about a body they discovered near the east spillway gates of the Pensacola Dam spillway system.

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department was alerted by the Mayes County Sheriff's Department to assist in the investigation.

The body will be transported to the Oklahoma Medical Examiners Office for further investigation.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

