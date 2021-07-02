GRDA Police advising caution due to broken buoy line at dam on Lake Hudson

LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is reporting that a cable holding warning buoys across the floodgate openings at Robert S. Kerr Dam on Lake Hudson near Locust Grove broke loose on Friday morning.

Due to this, GRDA police is saying it is critically important that any watercraft on Lake Hudson stay well clear of the dam and that area of the lake. With floodgates currently open at the dam, there is a high flow rate of water in the area.

“We always stress to boaters to stay well clear of open floodgate areas on our dams,” said GRDA Vice President of Corporate Communications Justin Alberty. “However, with the buoy line currently broken, we cannot stress that message enough for those visiting Lake Hudson.”

Even at times of normal lake conditions, GRDA police says it is important to always keep your boats or other watercraft at a safe distance from all hydroelectric facilities. Signs and sirens are also going to be in place to help keep people safe by restricting access to certain areas.

For the latest information on floodgate operations and lake conditions on GRDA’s Grand and Hudson lakes, follow GRDA’s Facebook page or visit their website.

If you have an emergency on the water, call 911. The GRDA Police Department’s non-emergency number is (918) 256 0911.

