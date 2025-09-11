GRAPHIC VIDEO: Tulsans worried children may see Charlie Kirk's death

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans said they are worried their children may see graphic videos of political activist Charlie Kirk's death.

Videos of the shooting are circulating online. Someone shot and killed Kirk at an event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10th. Kirk's events invited public debate over issues, and he was debating gun control at the time of the shooting.

Katie Simpson is worried about the graphic video reaching children, "My nurse told me that she wanted the video, and I just could not… It was just like a unified sadness."

Simpson said it is too easy for this material to reach children's social media pages.

"That video would implant the idea in a child's brain that it's normal and it should never be," said Simpson.

Dr. Scott Moseman is a local child psychiatrist. He said children watching these videos can desensitize themselves to violence and potentially make current anger issues worse. 2 News asked him how parents can talk with kids and protect them.

"Having conversations is important… Sometimes monitoring and doing things around video games can be extremely important," said Moseman.

Moseman told 2 News he recommends finding a middle ground between open and entirely restricted internet access, as well as implementing parental restrictions on electronics, especially for children under 14.

Simpson sent her condolences to the Kirk family.

"His legacy is something that his kids can be proud of forever, and I don't know what their lives will look like now," said Simpson.

