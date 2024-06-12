No 2nd term| Why one Tulsa city councilor is not running again

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Councilor Grant Miller announced he is NOT running for re-election.

Miller, elected in 2022, won the seat after contested results that ended up in a recount.

In a post on his Facebook page Miller wrote:

I’ve had the opportunity for some reflection lately and, while I stand firm in the fact that this City needs fundamental changes, I have had the opportunity to reconnect some things in my life that are infinitely valuable to me and could be harmed by the negative attention that comes along with advocating for positive change as I have. Unfortunately, City Council is not conducive to my future goals of nurturing these matters.



I do not take this decision lightly and I considered other ways I could protect the privacy of the people that mean the most to my life and still run and serve the residents of this community with success. Given my experience so far, and the hostility/attacks from other City leaders and activists, I simply cannot justify the risk. However, I will finish my current term with the same vigor with which I began.



I want to thank everyone who supported this journey. I did everything that I could to bring to light the real concerns of residents and, based on interactions with many amazing people, I’m certain many eyes have been opened. I know many were happy to have an advocate to speak on their behalf. Thank you again for having faith in me to help lead the City of Tulsa.

The Tulsa County DA recently dropped domestic charges against Miller after the alleged victim chose not to cooperate.

The election for the district 5 seat is on August 27th.

Previous city councilor for the district, Karen Gilbert, recently filed for the seat.

