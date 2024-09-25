Governor Kevin Stitt underwent surgery to repair a blockage in main artery

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt had a significant main artery blockage repaired on Friday.
Doctors found the blockage after a routine checkup and repaired it with a stent.
The governor's office says that Gov. Stitt is doing well and has returned to the office.
In a statement, the governor's office said Stitt encourages all Oklahomans to ensure they are getting regular check-ups and to make sure they are eating healthy and exercising.
