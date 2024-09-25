Watch Now
Governor Kevin Stitt underwent surgery to repair a blockage in main artery

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt speaks following a State Board of Equalization meeting Monday, April 20, 2020, in Oklahoma City. The board, led by Stitt, declared a revenue failure for the fiscal year that ends June 30, 2020, and Stitt warned cuts to agency budgets over the next two years will likely be unavoidable, amid crashing oil prices and dwindling revenue collections as the state's economy ground to a halt in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt had a significant main artery blockage repaired on Friday.

Doctors found the blockage after a routine checkup and repaired it with a stent.

The governor's office says that Gov. Stitt is doing well and has returned to the office.

In a statement, the governor's office said Stitt encourages all Oklahomans to ensure they are getting regular check-ups and to make sure they are eating healthy and exercising.

