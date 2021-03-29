Gov. Stitt receives Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, final phase of vaccine rollout begins

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Health launched phase four of its COVID-19 vaccine plan Monday afternoon during a news conference.

All Oklahomans 16 years of age and older are now eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment at no cost. Gov. Kevin Stitt also announced he received the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine.

READ MORE: All adult Oklahomans to receive COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 29

“Today we are another step closer to getting our summer back,” Stitt said. “I am grateful to our health department for being relentless in their efforts to rollout the COVID vaccine in Oklahoma. Their determination is the reason why now, in Oklahoma, anyone who wants a vaccine can get one.”

According to the governor's office, Oklahoma joins Texas and Mississippi as one of the first states to open vaccine appointments to the general public.

“This is an incredible milestone in our state’s vaccine rollout, and it’s thanks to the collaboration of people and organizations across the state,” State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye said. “We’re very grateful to the public health staff, county health departments, partners and volunteers who made this unprecedented public health response possible.”

Those 16- and 17-year-olds can receive the Pfizer vaccine with parental consent and with a parent present at the vaccination site, officials said. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to those 18+.

“Even with all we’ve accomplished as a state, there’s still a lot of work to be done. There are open appointments across Oklahoma right now, so I strongly encourage anyone who wants the vaccine not to wait, and to sign up today,” Commissioner Frye said. “If you’re still waiting for your vaccine, please remember to keep following the 3 W’s in the meantime: Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.”

For information on how to register through the state’s vaccine scheduler portal, click here. To final local clinics, pharmacies or other locations that offer the vaccine, click here.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --