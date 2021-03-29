Broken Arrow leaders and partners announce new South BA development

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow held a joint press conference revealing details of a future mixed-use development near Aspen and the Creek Turnpike in South Broken Arrow.

Speakers included Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond, Vice Mayor Scott Eudey, BA City Councilors, BA Chamber of Commerce members, OakTrust representative Steve Easley, and Jeff Reasor.

The speakers spoke about the history of the economic development project and future plans for the site, including a proposed Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District.

“The magnitude of this project will be as far-reaching for South BA as Bass Pro Shops was for north BA," shared Mayor Thurmond. "It will be another amazing catalyst for even further growth in this part of town.”

Details of the project include Reasor's Food Store, along with multiple commercial and retail businesses.

The development will also feature a 168-unit apartment complex on the north end of the 90-acre project space.

The Reasor's store is expected to be completed in 12 months.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --