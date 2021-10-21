Gov. Stitt 'condemns' Oklahoma nonbinary birth certificate settlement

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt released a statement Thursday slamming the State Health Department settlement that established a nonbinary birth certificate option for newborns.

Oklahoma joined 14 other states and the District of Columbia in establishing a nonbinary birth certificate process after Oregon resident and Oklahoma native Kit Lorelied filed a federal lawsuit against the OSDH, according to a report from NonDoc.

Stitt's office called the settlement a "rogue" decision by the state, saying he'll be "taking whatever action necessary to protect Oklahoma values and our way of life."

“I believe that people are created by God to be male or female. Period," Stitt said in his statement. "There is no such thing as non-binary sex and I wholeheartedly condemn the purported OSDH court settlement that was entered into by rogue activists who acted without receiving proper approval or oversight."

An Oklahoma State Department of Health spokesperson gave 2 News Oklahoma the following statement about the settlement:

"Requirements for changing the sex designation on an Oklahoma birth certificate have changed. In order to change the sex designation on an original Oklahoma birth certificate, you must obtain a court order from an Oklahoma court. This court order must be presented to Oklahoma Vital Records before an amended birth certificate can be issued."

Oklahoma State Sen. Micheal Bergstrom (R-Adair) filed Senate Bill 1100 on Wednesday which would restrict Oklahoma birth certificate gender options to male and female if signed into law.

“I was assured by the State Department of Health a couple months ago that they had no intention of adding another sex option to birth certificates, but they recently approved a non-binary option,” Bergstrom said. “We’re at an odd time in history where people are seemingly forgetting science and biology and casting common sense out the window. When babies are born, they are either born male or female based on their chromosomes and genitals. Allowing anything else to be listed on a birth certificate is ludicrous, and it’s time we clarify this in our statutes.”

The governor and state senator spoke out against the nonbinary status while sharing public office with the state's first nonbinary senator Mauree Turner (D-Oklahoma City) who voters elected last November.

The Senate's next legislative session is scheduled for Feb. 7.

