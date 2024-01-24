Gov. Stitt appoints new Secretary of Education

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Oklahoma's new Secretary of Education on Jan. 24.

Nellie Tayloe Sanders of Kingfisher will take over the role after the previous secretary, Dr. Katherina Curry, resigned in July 2023 — around four months after her appointment.

Stitt appointed Curry in April 2023, after State Superintendent Ryan Walters was ousted for not resigning from the position upon taking becoming Superintendent in Jan. 2023.

Since 2013, Sanders worked at the Center of Family Love — a nonprofit that serves neurodivergent individuals.

“Nellie has championed innovative paths in education, particularly for those with dyslexic thinking and unique learning styles,” Stitt said. “Her advocacy, rooted in her personal experiences and her journey as a parent, has led to impactful and sustainable changes. "

Stitt said he's optimistic about Sanders in this role.

"I am enthusiastic about her bringing this dedication and creativity to the Oklahoma school system, as we strive towards an educational framework that effectively supports and empowers every student," Stitt said.

Sanders said she aims to empower parents with choices and support teachers in moving past the "constraints of politics and bureaucracy."

"It's a privilege to be part of Governor Stitt's cabinet as the Secretary of Education," Sanders said. "In an era where one-size-fits-all education falls short, my mission is to revolutionize our approach, ensuring every child finds a pathway to success tailored to their unique needs."

Sanders also co-directed and produced a documentary called "People Like Us: The Center of Family Love Story" about the resilience of individuals with cognitive development differences.

She attended Salve Regina University and is married with two sons.

Ryan Walters issued a statement congratulating Sanders on her appointment:

“I congratulate Nellie Sanders upon her appointment as Secretary of Education for the State of Oklahoma," Walters said. "In choosing Nellie, Governor Stitt’s deep commitment to literacy and student achievement is clear and strong. She is a respected advocate for students and parents throughout the state, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with her to empower parents and get our students Back to Basics.”

