Gov. Stitt appoints John O'Connor to serve as Attorney General

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced today he has appointed John O’Connor to serve as the Attorney General for the State of Oklahoma.

Previously, former Attorney General Mike Hunter announced his resignation earlier in May which became official on June 1.

READ MORE: Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announces resignation

Gov. Stitt said this during a Friday press conference about the appointment of the new Attorney General:

“I am excited to appoint John O’Connor to serve as Oklahoma’s attorney general. John is the right leader for this moment. As an attorney, John is known amongst his peers to be of the highest competence and integrity, receiving the highest possible ethical and legal ratings during his 40 years of practice. More importantly, John is a man of high moral character who will do the right things for the right reasons – not for personal gain. I have the utmost confidence in him to uphold the law and fight for all 4 million Oklahomans.”

O’Connor is currently an attorney at Hall Estill, a Tulsa-based regional full-service law firm, before his Attorney General appointment. In 2018, President Donald Trump nominated O’Connor to serve as a United States District Judge for the Northern and Eastern Districts of Oklahoma.

O’Connor earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Oklahoma State University and later graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law.

O'Connor said this about his appointment:

“I am humbled and honored to have been selected by Governor Stitt to serve 4 million Oklahomans as attorney general protecting their interests and the State of Oklahoma. There is much work to be done and I look forward to bringing my experience to the office in service to the good people of Oklahoma.”

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --