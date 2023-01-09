Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gov. Kevin Stitt being sworn in Monday morning

Kevin Stitt
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt speaks following a State Board of Equalization meeting Monday, April 20, 2020, in Oklahoma City. The board, led by Stitt, declared a revenue failure for the fiscal year that ends June 30, 2020, and Stitt warned cuts to agency budgets over the next two years will likely be unavoidable, amid crashing oil prices and dwindling revenue collections as the state's economy ground to a halt in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Kevin Stitt
Posted at 6:43 AM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 07:43:15-05

TULSA, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt is being sworn in for his second term as governor of Oklahoma on Monday.

Stitt won re-election to a 2nd term in November. He is the fifth Oklahoma governor to serve two terms. 2 News Oklahoma's Erin Christy is going to be in Oklahoma City for the inauguration.

Inaugural celebrations started Friday with a ball at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Governor Hosts Inaugural Ball in Tulsa

You can watch Stitt be sworn in on KJRH.com and on the 2 News app on your streaming devices.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7