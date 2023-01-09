Gov. Kevin Stitt being sworn in Monday morning

TULSA, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt is being sworn in for his second term as governor of Oklahoma on Monday.
Stitt won re-election to a 2nd term in November. He is the fifth Oklahoma governor to serve two terms. 2 News Oklahoma's Erin Christy is going to be in Oklahoma City for the inauguration.
Inaugural celebrations started Friday with a ball at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
Governor Hosts Inaugural Ball in Tulsa
You can watch Stitt be sworn in on KJRH.com and on the 2 News app on your streaming devices.
