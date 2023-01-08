Watch Now
World War II veteran arrives in limo for 100th birthday celebration

Dillon Ford, Harvard Avenue Christian Church
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 17:34:49-05

TULSA, Okla. — A World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday in Tulsa on Sunday.

Roy Johnson celebrated hitting the century mark at Harvard Avenue Christian Church on Sunday morning, pulling up in a limo.

Johnson served in the U.S. Army Air Corps, starting with cadet training and getting the job as a navigator. He worked on B24s but the Allies won the war before he went overseas.

Johnson said the secret to his long life is staying active.

"That's the reason I'm still on my feet today," he said. "I think because I've done so much walking and hiking and I'm still doing it — trying to do it anyhow."

While he uses a can to get around — and used a leaf blower to blow out his birthday candles on Sunday — he's hoping to continue to be active.

