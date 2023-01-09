Broken Arrow Expressway drivers prepare for lane closures with repavement rehabilitation project

TULSA, Okla. — Tusla area drivers who take the Broken Arrow Expressway from Lewis Avenue to Highway 75 will begin experiencing slowdowns starting Monday. The one-mile stretch will be narrowed down to two lanes for a repaving project.

Millions travel on Oklahoma roads each day, and that causes wear and tear. So, to create a smoother and safer drive for Tulsans, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is scheduled to start its repavement rehabilitation project.

“This is a full-depth reconstruction," said ODOT Spokesperson, TJ Gerlach. Drivers that go through there right now know that some of the pavement is pretty rough. So we’re gonna go down there and make sure it’s all new, all fresh and it’s gonna be a nice smooth ride for commuters."

On top of making the road smoother, the project will aim to make it safer too.

“We’re also gonna replace the grass medians in the area. So there’s gonna be new shoulders on the inside as well as a new barrier wall to improve safety through that area," Gerlach said.

Gerlach said because this is a high-traffic area, he’s urging drivers to be aware of the changes.

“When we go down to two lanes each direction, there will probably be some congestion, especially during the rush hour periods. We just urge drivers to be cautious, maybe leave a few minutes earlier and give yourself extra time to get where you need to go."

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.

