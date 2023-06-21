GOT POWER?: Green Country thanks linemen as lights come back on

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of linemen from across the country are in the Tulsa metro and surrounding areas working day and night to bring power back on for nearly 200,000 customers.

Service has been restored to more than 100,000 customers. We will continue working day and night until every PSO customer is back on. #PSOklahoma pic.twitter.com/iFrefnlZgb — Public Service Co. (@PSOklahoma) June 21, 2023

After days of heat, humidity and no electricity, when the lights cut back on — Green Country residents are going the distance to make sure the line workers know they are appreciated.

The Circle Cinema had power restored Wednesday and placed this thank you message on their marquee.

The American Legion Post 1 had power return Wednesday and told 2 News they will open as a cooling station for the community.

The Tulsa Police Department released this video thanking the workers.

The Sign Gypsies in Owasso made this sign for the workers.

