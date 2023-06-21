Watch Now
GOT POWER?: Green Country thanks linemen as lights come back on

Posted at 3:04 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 16:22:22-04

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of linemen from across the country are in the Tulsa metro and surrounding areas working day and night to bring power back on for nearly 200,000 customers.

After days of heat, humidity and no electricity, when the lights cut back on — Green Country residents are going the distance to make sure the line workers know they are appreciated.

The Circle Cinema had power restored Wednesday and placed this thank you message on their marquee.

The American Legion Post 1 had power return Wednesday and told 2 News they will open as a cooling station for the community.

The Tulsa Police Department released this video thanking the workers.

The Sign Gypsies in Owasso made this sign for the workers.

