Gold Star Trees honor fallen Oklahoma guardsmen

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gold Star Trees is helping to honor and remember fallen Oklahoma National Guardsmen after lighting trees in a ceremony Saturday at the Governor's Mansion in Oklahoma City.
Gold Star families and member of the Oklahoma legislature gathered around the display of gold stars with the names of each Oklahoma guardsman who gave their life in duty.
"We are so honored to host this,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “I’ve done this every single year since I’ve been governor and it’s our honor to host the Gold Star families here at the governor’s mansion and just to remember and thank the 20 families who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”
The ceremony is meant to allow the state's leadership and Gold Star families to eat and come together to celebrate their loved ones' lives.
“This is something that we get to do every year and it really is an honor and a privilege,” said Brig. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “As I walk over here and look at the young men and women that are on this table, I’m reminded of the solemness of the occasion.”
The Oklahoma National Guard Gold Star Tree honors the following guardsmen:
- Sgt. Kyle Brinlee, Pryor, Oklahoma
- Sgt. Buddy Hughie, Poteau, Oklahoma
- CW3 Brady Rudolf, Oklahoma City
- Sgt. Daniel Eshbaugh, Norman, Oklahoma
- Cpl. Michael Thompson, Harrah, Oklahoma
- 2nd Lt. Jered Ewy, Edmond, Oklahoma
- Spc. Augustus Vicari, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
- Staff Sgt. Kirk Owen, Sapulpa, Oklahoma
- Sgt. Anthony Peterson, Chelsea, Oklahoma
- 2nd Lt. Joe Cunningham, Kingston, Oklahoma
- 1st Lt. Damon Leehan, Moore, Oklahoma
- Spc. Joshua Seals, Porter, Oklahoma
- Spc. Christopher Horton, Collinsville, Oklahoma
- Sgt. Bret Isenhower, Seminole, Oklahoma
- Pfc. Tony Potter Jr., Okmulgee, Oklahoma
- Sgt. Mycal Prince, Minco, Oklahoma
- Spc. Francisco Briseno-Alvarez Jr., Oklahoma City
- Spc. Sarina Butcher, Checotah, Oklahoma
- Sgt. Christopher Gailey, Ochelata, Oklahoma
- Tech. Sgt. Marshal Roberts, Owasso, Oklahoma
A public display of the Gold Star Tree will be available for viewing on the 3rd-floor atrium of the Oklahoma History Center through Dec. 28.
