Gold Star Trees honor fallen Oklahoma guardsmen

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gold Star Trees is helping to honor and remember fallen Oklahoma National Guardsmen after lighting trees in a ceremony Saturday at the Governor's Mansion in Oklahoma City.

Gold Star families and member of the Oklahoma legislature gathered around the display of gold stars with the names of each Oklahoma guardsman who gave their life in duty.

"We are so honored to host this,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “I’ve done this every single year since I’ve been governor and it’s our honor to host the Gold Star families here at the governor’s mansion and just to remember and thank the 20 families who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

The ceremony is meant to allow the state's leadership and Gold Star families to eat and come together to celebrate their loved ones' lives.

“This is something that we get to do every year and it really is an honor and a privilege,” said Brig. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “As I walk over here and look at the young men and women that are on this table, I’m reminded of the solemness of the occasion.”

The Oklahoma National Guard Gold Star Tree honors the following guardsmen:

Sgt. Kyle Brinlee, Pryor, Oklahoma

Sgt. Buddy Hughie, Poteau, Oklahoma

CW3 Brady Rudolf, Oklahoma City

Sgt. Daniel Eshbaugh, Norman, Oklahoma

Cpl. Michael Thompson, Harrah, Oklahoma

2nd Lt. Jered Ewy, Edmond, Oklahoma

Spc. Augustus Vicari, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Staff Sgt. Kirk Owen, Sapulpa, Oklahoma

Sgt. Anthony Peterson, Chelsea, Oklahoma

2nd Lt. Joe Cunningham, Kingston, Oklahoma

1st Lt. Damon Leehan, Moore, Oklahoma

Spc. Joshua Seals, Porter, Oklahoma

Spc. Christopher Horton, Collinsville, Oklahoma

Sgt. Bret Isenhower, Seminole, Oklahoma

Pfc. Tony Potter Jr., Okmulgee, Oklahoma

Sgt. Mycal Prince, Minco, Oklahoma

Spc. Francisco Briseno-Alvarez Jr., Oklahoma City

Spc. Sarina Butcher, Checotah, Oklahoma

Sgt. Christopher Gailey, Ochelata, Oklahoma

Tech. Sgt. Marshal Roberts, Owasso, Oklahoma

A public display of the Gold Star Tree will be available for viewing on the 3rd-floor atrium of the Oklahoma History Center through Dec. 28.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --