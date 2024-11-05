GOING TO VOTE: Metrolink Tulsa offering free rides to the polls

TULSA, Okla — Metrolink Tulsa has kept up with the tradition of offering voters free rides to their polling areas, but this year no codes or stickers are needed.

Marketing Manager of Metrolink, Breanna McCutcheon, said the company just wants to help.

"It helps a lot of people in areas where they may have limited access to transportation," she said.

Coffee Johnson is a student at TCC, who currently doesn't have access to a car.

“I did have a car, but it broke down,” she said.

She tells me she is lucky to be within walking distance of her polling place this year, but she knows many people don't have that luxury.

“I know a lot of people that just don’t have any transportation, and I used to shuttle them around a lot.”

She said that when her mom isn't busy, she can drive her where she needs to go, but she frequently depends on the bus.

Breanna McCutcheon hopes people can take advantage of today's perk.

“It’s completely free of cost to board, no code needed," she said. “ We want to make sure that it’s an equitable thing, so everyone has a chance to share their voice in the community.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

