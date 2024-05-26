Watch Now
'God protected us' | Pryor families cleaning up after storms

Posted at 8:39 AM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 09:39:31-04

PRYOR, Okla. — Two people are confirmed dead after a tornado ripped through Pryor late Saturday night.

Authorities haven't released the names yet or where they died.

Throughout the night search and rescue crews faced difficulty looking for survivors.

Damage in Pryor

“We have power lines down and trees across the road. It's very dangerous to get up there - we can't get vehicles up there,” said Shannon Buhl with the Cherokee Nation Marshal’s Service.

2 News’ Cathy Tatom talked to Mallory Horner as she tried to get to her parents’ house near Pryor at about 3 a.m.

“I know 470 road got hit pretty bad. They're about a quarter mile from that. I know they lost part of their roof, part of a car, lost a bunch of trees, and my aunt's house - she lives next door she's got a lot she has a lot of water pouring into it she has a tree on top of it,” she said.

“We are Christians, and we believe that God protected us,” she said.

