'Go back to your country,' other racist insults alleged at end of HS soccer game

LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — A Locust Grove High School boys soccer home win April 15 was marred by claims of racism and even assault by parents of players.

Despite a late scuffle of words between players, the match finished a 1-0 win for the Pirates over Daniel Webster High School of Tulsa.

'Go back to your country,' other racist insults alleged at end of high school soccer game

But that scuffle continued after the game, witnesses told 2 News, and members of Webster's team allege the other side's parents reacted with an assault and anti-immigrant insults.

"We have players here who have families who are immigrants," Webster team captain Xavier Escareno told 2 News the next day. "We have players who are immigrants, too. So they take it really personally when they hear those sort of words said to them."



Escareno said the initial confrontation just before the end of the game involved a Locust Grove player calling his teammate a common anti-Mexican slur.

The talking continued after the final whistle when the teams left the field, he said.

A referee report quotes Webster's coach complaining that parents from Locust Grove got involved and laid hands on at least one Webster player. Escareno said that's not all that happened.

"There was a mom that...didn't hit but she kind of was trying to like, hold (my teammate) back, but the second (parent) that I had seen, like right in front of me - she just aggressively (pushed my teammate). It was a loud smack to the face when she pushed him," he said.

"After we had separated our players, the referee came and talked to me. As I'm talking to the ref, parents behind there are telling us like, 'Go back to your country,' all that stuff."

Tulsa Public Schools told 2 News it's still gathering more details.

"We are aware of an incident that occurred last night during competition in Locust Grove. We take the safety of our players and fans with the upmost (sic) seriousness and expect all Tulsa Public Schools athletes, staff, and fans to be treated with the same respect we expect of our own teams. The district will address the situation as we learn more." Tulsa Public Schools

Locust Grove Public Schools Superintendent Dan Stokes said on the phone his district is investigating the incident but wouldn't elaborate further.

Mayes County Sheriff's Office told 2 News it contracts deputies for LGPS to serve as school resource officers and to patrol outside of school hours, but Maj. Ron Howell said deputies are only present for non-football sporting events on an as-need basis.

Witnesses told 2 News there was not a police presence at the match.

The sheriff's office confirmed it also is investigating complaints of an assault.

"We wanna make sure we're all on the same sheet of music before we start you know, putting someone on blast," Maj. Howell said. "Because we've got to get all the facts and circumstances for certain."

OSSAA told 2 News it was still receiving reports from the match but added that any activity off the field would be considered outside of its discipline.

There have also been angry reactions online about claims from the incident. Witnesses said there was at least one amateur video taken, but 2 News has yet to get permission to access it.

Escareno said what his team allegedly experienced has left them shaken.

"We went over there to try to have fun with it, try to win," Escareno said. "We left with the opposite of the ending that we wanted."

