Glenpool Public Schools receives money for after-school programs

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Sixty-eight Oklahoma schools and community partners will be dividing up more than $18 million to help students in after-school and summer programs.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced Monday who will receive the funding after they say applications for the program tripled.

Glenpool Public Schools will receive more than $200,000 and they say they are excited to expand their programs to help students who are struggling in school.

The assistant superintendent, Kim Coody, says they’ll use the money to help students in Pre-K through 6th grade in summer enrichment activities.

“Our design is three days a week that students will come for seven weeks that we will embed learning in fun enrichment activities,” Coody said.

She says they’ll have stem programs as well as one program that will focus on life skills with students learning about fishing, archery, golf, and hiking.

The goal is to give them a better understanding of how learning is tied to these fun activities.

They say they will have to limit attendance to only 200 spots.

“We had to target a specific population of kids," Coody said. "So we will look at students and their growth data from the school year, and students that aren’t making adequate growth, we will target those kids first.”

Their goal is to help students with learning loss due to COVID disruptions.

But Coody says they will still have their traditional summer school.

"It allows us to expand on those funds," she said. "So we can purchase materials with these funds that can not only be used for the summer enrichment program but also year round with all of our students.”

Coody says the funding will help them over the next three years.

