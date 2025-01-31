Glenpool Public Schools evacuates lower elementary due to gas leak

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Glenpool Public Schools evacuated the city's lower elementary school because of a gas leak on Friday, Jan. 31.

The district notified the public of the gas leak via a social media post and update to the district website on the morning of Jan. 31. In an additional post; the district said all students are safe and have been moved to the Intermediate APB.

Parents were instructed to pick up students at the Intermediate APB after 11:30 AM on Jan. 31.

No cause was given for the gas leak.

2 News has reached out to the district to learn more. We will bring you updates on air and online.

