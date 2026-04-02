RAISING RATES: Glenpool hopes to boost utility rates

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The City of Glenpool announced a proposal to increase utility rates for the community.

It includes hikes to water, sewer, stormwater, and trash, totaling a 15% monthly increase on average, or around $12.50, according to city manager David Tillotson.

"We've done our best to make sure we keep the rates as low as possible," Tillotson said. "We've worked really hard at that over the years. It's just reached the timing that we are going to be underwater with debt payments and operational costs in the next several years."

WATCH: Glenpool announces proposal to raise utility rates:

Glenpool announces proposal to raise utility rates

Tillotson said the city hasn't raised rates since 2015, and adds even with the proposal, Glenpool would still have some of the lowest rates in the metro.

2 News Oklahoma talked with Daniel Jenner, who lives in Glenpool, and is worried about people on a fixed income.

"So many of the senior citizens are living on a limited budget, and it becomes rather difficult every time there's an increase," Jenner said.

Tillotson said they're considering options to help those people and families specifically.

"We understand that anytime you have increases, especially in today's world when things are tight for a lot of people, it's not going to be pleasant," Tillotson said. "It's just reached the timing that we are going to be underwater with debt payments and operational costs in the next several years if we don't start making changes now."

The proposal goes before the city council on April 6. If passed, they'd take effect later this year, on July 1. You can read the full update from the city here.

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