GIVING HOPE: Old Route 66 motel transformed into sober living home

TULSA, Okla — An old motel on historic Route 66 is transforming into The Wings of Freedom Saratoga Sober Center.

The project is a $4 million renovation, converting the motel rooms into 86 efficiency sober living apartments for women and women with children.

Lacey Rice will be the first occupant when the complex receives its certificate of occupancy, which operators expect to happen by mid-July.

"I spent 10 years homeless on the street," said Rice.

She looks forward to having a place to call her own as she attends Rhema Bible College to become a pastor.

At 39 years old, she said this will be the first time after years of addiction and homelessness that she will have a safe place to live.

The goal of the sober living center is to give women who faced addiction, homelessness, domestic violence — or spent time in prison — a place to stay as long as they need it to rebuild their lives.

On June 29, the center invited donors to the project and the community to enjoy a cookout and fellowship while touring the nearly completed phase one motel renovation.

Phase two anticipates converting a two-story building behind the motel into additional one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that will be more family-friendly for women with children.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

