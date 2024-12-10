Gift drive for local nursing home residents accepting donations

HAILEYVILLE, Okla. — The holidays are set to be a whole lot cheerier for those living at nursing homes in the McAlester area, thanks to a local woman and business.

2 News Oklahoma’s Douglas Braff drove down to learn more about how they’re giving gifts to seniors and how the public can help.

Stacey Harvey and San Bois Hospice aim to hand out at least five hundred gift bags to seniors at multiple nursing homes in Pittsburg County.

However, they can’t meet that goal without the community’s help.

Stacey Harvey Gift bags of donated items under the tree at Beare Manor Nursing Home in 2023.

They’re asking people to donate specific items to put in the bags — items like shampoo, lotions, throw blankets, socks, and crossword puzzles.



Braff visited the Beare Manor Nursing Home in Haileyville, where Yolanda Graham and Larry Jones live, and listened to them about what it means for the community to offer a helping hand.

2 News Oklahoma Larry Jones, who lives at Beare Manor Nursing Home, looks through a gift bag.

“My dad always showed me to be nice to people,” said Graham, adding that “it's more important that other people than you receive it.”

“Your contribution is so appreciated,” said Jones.

Harvey started the drive about seven years ago explicitly as a toy drive — but saw a need that wasn’t being met.

2 News Oklahoma Stacey Harvey hands Beare Manor resident Yolanda Graham a gift bag.

“We realized that there [were] already several toy drives going on, but no one was doing anything for the local nursing home residents,” she recalled to 2 News.

“We wanted to make sure that they know that they're very loved and not forgotten," Harvey added. "So, we decided to start doing it for the nursing home residents.”

While this will be 76-year-old Jones’s first Christmas living at Beare Manor, he said his family will visit him, something he’s thankful for.

When asked how he feels about the community — friends and strangers alike — donating to area nursing home residents like him, he replied, “I love it.”

But, he acknowledged that “some people just don’t have no family or nothin’.”

Harvey told us the holidays can be lonely for some people living at nursing homes and sees the impact a gift can have on them.

“The best part,” she said, “is seeing them smile when they get their gifts.”

Harvey added: “We just wanna make sure that … they feel loved and that they're not forgotten, and that everyone gets something for Christmas.”

Donations can be dropped off at Compassion Home Health (202 E. Choctaw Ave.) in McAlester through Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Those who want to help but are unable drop off or buy items can also donate cash by clicking here.

