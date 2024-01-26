Christmas in January: Tulsa seniors get gifts from Meals on Wheels

TULSA, Okla. — It's Christmas in January for some Tulsa seniors.

Last month, Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa and the Tulsa and Owasso branches of the senior care company Home Instead teamed up for the "Be A Santa To A Senior" gift drive.

The public donated over a thousand items. Volunteers are now delivering those gifts along with their regular meals.



PREVIOUS STORY >>> Meals on Wheels delivering holiday gifts to area seniors

One recipient was a 100-year-old World War II veteran named Willie Montgomery.

Each gift bag came with multiple goodies — like hats, gloves, puzzle books, toiletries, and even a fuzzy blanket.

The veteran seemed to take a liking to the soft blanket, nuzzling his head against it, saying, "Hmm, how about that."

Montgomery receives meals once a week. They go a long way in helping him and his daughter, Daisetta "Daisy" Montgomery, who lives with him.

During the colder months, neither of them need to step foot into the freezing temperatures or walk on ice.

"I'd like to thank Meals on Wheels for being there and for me and my dad, and it— it helps my brothers too," said Daisy, "because they were all in this journey together and for helping everyone, just being there."

Recipient Lea Maxwell uses Meals on Wheels after a stroke left her unable to drive.

"Unfortunately, in 2016, I had a stroke, and it affected the seeing part of my brain. And so, now my vision is kinda like... It's hard to explain. It's kinda like looking through a kaleidoscope—like, I can see your face, but it's fragmented."

Although she is a special education teacher by trade, the stroke took her out of the workforce for a while. The difficulty in finding a job without driving requirements doesn't make her financial situation any easier.

Meanwhile, delivery apps cost a pretty penny, especially for someone on a fixed income.

Meals on Wheels brings her multiple meals once a week.

This week, she received a few extra things courtesy of the people of Tulsa.

"I'm totally grateful for these gifts," Maxwell said. "Thank you so much."

People wanting to volunteer for Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa can click here. Those interested in receiving meals from them can click here.

