Getting to the polls | Free, cheap transportation available for voters in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — According to this Tulsa County Election Board map, there are only two polling places located in the western tip of the county.

Arnie Pottinger lives in the area and said he's been coming to one of those polling places, the Keystone School, for 30 years.

He said the community definitely needs more than one polling place nearby, especially since the Keystone School can only be accessed by driving on the highway.

"We have to go to Keystone School, which is right down 51 Highway, and that's the only place we have in this area that I know for us and outside," he said. "I don't know how far it goes out."

He said the community would benefit from having enough polling places in the area so that people would not have to travel longer distances or hop on the highway.

“The importance of it is to make sure that we get everybody voting in the right election," he said. "Voting for the people they want in there. This year’s gonna be the big one.”

However, some organizations are helping voters get to their polling place without needing a car.

Ride-sharing apps like Lyft andUber will offer discount codes to help people safely reach their polling places on Election Day.

Metrolink buses are also offering free rides to voters during early voting- as long as riders use this GoPass code: VOTETUL24

On Election Day, the buses will also be dropping voters off for free, no codes needed.

Action Tulsa will also be working to help voters get to their polling places by picking and dropping off residents to make sure their voice is heard.

For more on what will be on the ballot once you get to the polls, we have information available.

