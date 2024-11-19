'Get educated': Veteran raising awareness after service dog denied entrance

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Wagoner County man wants to raise awareness of the importance and legalities of service dogs after coming forward to 2 News about his own experience.

Sandy is the pride and joy of Vietnam War combat veteran David Skaggs. She is also a German shepherd and a certified service dog raised by the organization 4 Paws 4 Patriots.

"She was trained at the minimum security prison in McAlester," Skaggs told 2 News Nov. 18. "She's by my side constantly. She never leaves my side."

Skaggs said that was precisely the problem when trying to enter a bar with friends Nov. 16 in Sapulpa.

"They didn't want dogs in their place, that dogs could not come in their place," he said. "(A bouncer) asked me for certifications, and licenses and ID. And I said real service dogs don't have certifications, IDs, and licenses...He was talking down to me, which I don't (like). It's hard to intimidate a combat veteran."



A government webpage on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) outlines where service animals can go and what proof is required.

Carrie Moore is co-founder of Got Your Six, Service Dogs for Veterans and uses a service dog as well. She agreed that Skaggs properly uses his service dog and should be allowed into establishments with Sandy if there is no behavioral issue.

"There's no paperwork, there's no nothing," Moore said. "If your dog can help you litigate your disabilities and is well-behaved in public, they are supposed to be allowed anywhere you're allowed."

Skaggs hopes his experience can be a lesson for others to consider.

"The community needs education," he said. "They need to be educated, and it's easy to get."

