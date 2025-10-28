GENDER REVEAL! 2 News' Christine Stanwood shares an update on her twins

TULSA, Okla. — Christine Stanwood announced her pregnancy with twins on 2 News Today back in August.
The 2 News Oklahoma team is overjoyed to add to our family, as witnessed by the screaming in excitement:
👶🧸2 News growing by 2! 👶🧸
Now, we're getting another update on the babies— their genders!
Tune in to 2 News Oklahoma Today on Wednesday to find out!
