Gathering Place to celebrate Easter with an EGGstravaganza

TULSA, Okla. — Many people have already begun their Easter weekend celebrations on this Good Friday.

The Gathering Place is hosting several Easter activities you will not want to miss.

“With the beautiful weekend just ahead of us, we’re expecting lots of families and friends to come out for the first time and enjoy this weekend event and the festivities we have going on here at Gathering Place,” said Heather Alexander with the Gathering Place.

The Gathering Place is one of Tulsa's largest attractions. With Easter celebrations underway, the multi-billion dollar park is gearing up for a fun and busy weekend.

On Saturday, the park will host one of the largest egg hunts in Tulsa called Easter EGGstravaganza.

“Kids can run through and search for eggs that we have hidden all over the playground area,” Alexander said.

The warmer temperatures and sunny skies are drawing hundreds of families to the park. Alexander said kids will also have a chance to take photos with the Easter bunny.

“We are inviting families and children to come out to the park and enjoy one of the largest egg hunts here in Tulsa,” she said.

Activities are not limited just to kids. Adults will also have a chance to partake in fun. The park's patio will be offering a brunch menu, and the Red Bud Cafe will also have some tasty treats.

“It’s so important for people to obviously go outside and enjoy the great outdoors," Alexander said. "With vaccines coming out, we are so optimistic and hopeful that there will be a sense of normalcy soon for our community, and it’s just important for people to still enjoy life."

Alexander said the park continues following COVID-19 safety practices. It encourages visitors to continue following safety practices, including social distancing, wearing a mask, and using the hand sanitation station it has set in place.

More importantly, they hope this Easter Eggstravanza will become a community tradition.

“Our hope is that for years to come, this would be a family tradition for people to come out and enjoy the Easter holiday weekend,” Alexander said.

The egg hunt will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will go through noon. For more information about the event, click here.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --