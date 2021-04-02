Easter: Weekend activities and events for kids, families to enjoy

TULSA, Okla. — Easter is this weekend, and the Tulsa community is bringing the holiday fun to the metro area.
Here is a list of fun events happening:
Easter Bunny Photos
- Woodland Hills Mall is presenting a socially distanced Easter Bunny photo visit for families. The Bunny is there until Saturday, April 3 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Reservations are encouraged and can be found on the mall's website.
- Tulsa FEST is presenting pictures with the Easter Bunny! Hosting events all weekend starting Friday, April 2, and ending on Sunday, April 4.
- They are also giving away groceries, playing games, and so much more.
- Tulsa FEST is hosting this event at Chapel on the Hill located at 216 Luther Dr., Broken Arrow, OK.
Easter Egg Hunts and Drive-thrus
- Easter EGGstravaganza
- The Gathering Place and other partners are hosting Tulsa's largest egg hunt in the area!
- It's happening this Saturday, April 3, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
- All families can attend and there are also specific areas for hunting depending on age.
- The Gathering Place is located at 2600 S. Riverside Dr., Tulsa, OK.
- Cedar Point Church Easter egg hunt
- Cedar Point Church is collaborating with the team from Will Rogers Memorial Museum to put on their annual Easter egg hunt!
- It's happening this Saturday, April 3, starting at 11:30 a.m.
- Cedar Point Church's location is at 1660 N. Lynn Riggs Blvd., Claremore, OK.
- Save Our Youth Foundation Drive-by Easter Egg Hunt
- Save Our Youth Foundation is hosting a drive-by Easter egg hunt at Hicks Park.
- It's happening this Saturday, April 3, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Kids 12 and under are allowed to participate.
- Hicks Park is located at 3443 S. Mingo Rd., Tulsa, OK.
- O'Brien Park Easter Egg Drive-thru
- O'Brien Park is hosting a drive-thru Easter egg event through the park. The Easter Bunny is expected to make an appearance!
- It's happening this Saturday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- All ages and families can participate in the event.
- O'Brien Park is located at 6149 N. Lewis Ave., Tulsa, OK.
- Easter Egg Hunt with the Oklahoma Aquarium
- The Oklahoma Aquarium is hosting a riverside Easter egg hunt.
- It's happening this Saturday, April 3.
- All ages can attend, but egg hunting will be separated by group. Egg hunting for kids ages 0-6 years old starts at 2 p.m. and egg hunting for kids ages 7-12 years old starts at 3 p.m.
- Families can then walk around the aquarium with their goodies to see animals.
- To participate in the egg hunt, tickets must be bought beforehand. Tickets can be bought on the aquarium's website.
- The Oklahoma Aquarium is located at 300 Aquarium Dr., Jenks, OK.
- Safari Joe’s H2O Easter EGG-Stravaganza Drive Through
- Safari Joe's H2O Water Park is hosting an Easter egg drive-thru event.
- It's happening this Saturday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- All ages can attend.
- Safari Joe's H2O Water Park is located at 4707 E. 21st St, Tulsa, OK.
- Shadow Valley Easter Egg Hunt
- The Shadow Valley Mental Health Center is hosting an Easter egg hunt.
- It's happening Friday, April 2, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- All ages can attend.
- The New Shadow Valley Mental Health Center is located at 7500 E. 151st Street S., Bixby, OK.
Trending Stories:
- Green Country parents split on COVID-19 vaccine for youth
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- CDC issues new guidelines to celebrate Easter amid pandemic
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- Why vaccine passports could soon be required to travel
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter