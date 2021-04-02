Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Easter: Weekend activities and events for kids, families to enjoy

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Colorful easter eggs at the lower section
Colorful easter eggs at the lower section
Posted at 12:03 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 13:39:19-04

TULSA, Okla. — Easter is this weekend, and the Tulsa community is bringing the holiday fun to the metro area.

Here is a list of fun events happening:

Easter Bunny Photos

  • Woodland Hills Mall is presenting a socially distanced Easter Bunny photo visit for families. The Bunny is there until Saturday, April 3 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Reservations are encouraged and can be found on the mall's website.
  • Tulsa FEST is presenting pictures with the Easter Bunny! Hosting events all weekend starting Friday, April 2, and ending on Sunday, April 4.
    • They are also giving away groceries, playing games, and so much more.
    • Tulsa FEST is hosting this event at Chapel on the Hill located at 216 Luther Dr., Broken Arrow, OK.

Easter Egg Hunts and Drive-thrus

  • Easter EGGstravaganza
    • The Gathering Place and other partners are hosting Tulsa's largest egg hunt in the area!
    • It's happening this Saturday, April 3, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
    • All families can attend and there are also specific areas for hunting depending on age.
    • The Gathering Place is located at 2600 S. Riverside Dr., Tulsa, OK.
  • Cedar Point Church Easter egg hunt
    • Cedar Point Church is collaborating with the team from Will Rogers Memorial Museum to put on their annual Easter egg hunt!
    • It's happening this Saturday, April 3, starting at 11:30 a.m.
    • Cedar Point Church's location is at 1660 N. Lynn Riggs Blvd., Claremore, OK.
  • Save Our Youth Foundation Drive-by Easter Egg Hunt
    • Save Our Youth Foundation is hosting a drive-by Easter egg hunt at Hicks Park.
    • It's happening this Saturday, April 3, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
    • Kids 12 and under are allowed to participate.
    • Hicks Park is located at 3443 S. Mingo Rd., Tulsa, OK.
  • O'Brien Park Easter Egg Drive-thru
    • O'Brien Park is hosting a drive-thru Easter egg event through the park. The Easter Bunny is expected to make an appearance!
    • It's happening this Saturday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • All ages and families can participate in the event.
    • O'Brien Park is located at 6149 N. Lewis Ave., Tulsa, OK.
  • Easter Egg Hunt with the Oklahoma Aquarium
    • The Oklahoma Aquarium is hosting a riverside Easter egg hunt.
    • It's happening this Saturday, April 3.
    • All ages can attend, but egg hunting will be separated by group. Egg hunting for kids ages 0-6 years old starts at 2 p.m. and egg hunting for kids ages 7-12 years old starts at 3 p.m.
    • Families can then walk around the aquarium with their goodies to see animals.
    • To participate in the egg hunt, tickets must be bought beforehand. Tickets can be bought on the aquarium's website.
    • The Oklahoma Aquarium is located at 300 Aquarium Dr., Jenks, OK.
  • Safari Joe’s H2O Easter EGG-Stravaganza Drive Through
    • Safari Joe's H2O Water Park is hosting an Easter egg drive-thru event.
    • It's happening this Saturday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • All ages can attend.
    • Safari Joe's H2O Water Park is located at 4707 E. 21st St, Tulsa, OK.
  • Shadow Valley Easter Egg Hunt
    • The Shadow Valley Mental Health Center is hosting an Easter egg hunt.
    • It's happening Friday, April 2, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • All ages can attend.
    • The New Shadow Valley Mental Health Center is located at 7500 E. 151st Street S., Bixby, OK.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7