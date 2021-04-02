Easter: Weekend activities and events for kids, families to enjoy

TULSA, Okla. — Easter is this weekend, and the Tulsa community is bringing the holiday fun to the metro area.

Here is a list of fun events happening:

Easter Bunny Photos



Woodland Hills Mall is presenting a socially distanced Easter Bunny photo visit for families. The Bunny is there until Saturday, April 3 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations are encouraged and can be found on the mall's website.

Tulsa FEST is presenting pictures with the Easter Bunny! Hosting events all weekend starting Friday, April 2, and ending on Sunday, April 4. They are also giving away groceries, playing games, and so much more. Tulsa FEST is hosting this event at Chapel on the Hill located at 216 Luther Dr., Broken Arrow, OK.



Easter Egg Hunts and Drive-thrus



Easter EGGstravaganza The Gathering Place and other partners are hosting Tulsa's largest egg hunt in the area! It's happening this Saturday, April 3, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. All families can attend and there are also specific areas for hunting depending on age. The Gathering Place is located at 2600 S. Riverside Dr., Tulsa, OK.

Cedar Point Church Easter egg hunt Cedar Point Church is collaborating with the team from Will Rogers Memorial Museum to put on their annual Easter egg hunt! It's happening this Saturday, April 3, starting at 11:30 a.m. Cedar Point Church's location is at 1660 N. Lynn Riggs Blvd., Claremore, OK.

Save Our Youth Foundation Drive-by Easter Egg Hunt Save Our Youth Foundation is hosting a drive-by Easter egg hunt at Hicks Park. It's happening this Saturday, April 3, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Kids 12 and under are allowed to participate. Hicks Park is located at 3443 S. Mingo Rd., Tulsa, OK.

O'Brien Park Easter Egg Drive-thru O'Brien Park is hosting a drive-thru Easter egg event through the park. The Easter Bunny is expected to make an appearance! It's happening this Saturday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. All ages and families can participate in the event. O'Brien Park is located at 6149 N. Lewis Ave., Tulsa, OK.

Easter Egg Hunt with the Oklahoma Aquarium The Oklahoma Aquarium is hosting a riverside Easter egg hunt. It's happening this Saturday, April 3. All ages can attend, but egg hunting will be separated by group. Egg hunting for kids ages 0-6 years old starts at 2 p.m. and egg hunting for kids ages 7-12 years old starts at 3 p.m. Families can then walk around the aquarium with their goodies to see animals. To participate in the egg hunt, tickets must be bought beforehand. Tickets can be bought on the aquarium's website. The Oklahoma Aquarium is located at 300 Aquarium Dr., Jenks, OK.

Safari Joe’s H2O Easter EGG-Stravaganza Drive Through Safari Joe's H2O Water Park is hosting an Easter egg drive-thru event. It's happening this Saturday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. All ages can attend. Safari Joe's H2O Water Park is located at 4707 E. 21st St, Tulsa, OK.

Shadow Valley Easter Egg Hunt The Shadow Valley Mental Health Center is hosting an Easter egg hunt. It's happening Friday, April 2, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. All ages can attend. The New Shadow Valley Mental Health Center is located at 7500 E. 151st Street S., Bixby, OK.



